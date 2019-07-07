Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Hundreds of Palestinian flags hung across roads in West Bank

Workers from the Israeli Routes Authority began taking the flags down using cranes.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 7, 2019 08:02
Palestinian flags hung by the roads across the West Bank

Palestinian flags hung by the roads across the West Bank. (photo credit: TPS)

 
Hundreds of Palestinian flags were hung by the roads connecting Israeli settlements in the West Bank on Sunday morning.

Primary assumptions are that the flags were hung by an Israeli movement in an attempt to raise awareness to the danger of a possibility of a Palestinian state in the West Bank.

Workers from the Israeli Routes Authority began taking the flags down using cranes.

Earlier on Sunday, IDF forces arrested a suspect in a ramming attack that occurred on Saturday night at the West Bank, according to an IDF spokesperson.

As a result of the ramming attack, three IDF soldiers were moderately injured and two other soldiers were lightly injured.

