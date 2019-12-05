ICC Prosecutor concerned about Israeli annexation of Jordan Valley

Five years after launching a preliminary review, International Criminal Court Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Thursday that she is concerned about potential Israeli moves to annex the Jordan Valley.Bensouda made the comment in a key section of her annual report reviewing a range of conflict areas around the world which she is probing. Her final decision could have a massive impact on Israel legally, diplomatically and in terms of the country’s image.Like her 2018 annual report, Bensouda once again said that she was close to a broader decision about whether to delve deeper into the war crimes debate relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Bensouda’s term expires in mid-2021 which means that the fall 2020 report will be her last major chance to issue a decision on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.Though Bensouda’s 2018 report hinted that a decision might come down by mid-2019, it seems that her decision may have been pushed off by a combination of conflict with the US administration as well as the ongoing Gaza border conflict between Israel and Hamas.The three main issues she is probing are alleged war crimes related to: the 2014 Gaza War, the settlement enterprise and the March 2018-present Gaza border conflict.