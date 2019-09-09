IDF foils smuggling of material to produce military uniforms to Gaza

A Palestinian man rides on a truck carrying fruits as it arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 10, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Israeli security forces thwarted an attempt to smuggle materials to produce military uniforms into the Gaza Strip, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said in a statement on Monday.



Large quantities of olive-green fabric, a product that can be used both for civilian and military purposes, were discovered at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The cloth rolls were hidden among other goods that were entering the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave. Kerem Shalom is the point of entry and exit for equipment and goods from Israel to the Strip.The crossing is managed by the Land Crossings Authority in the Ministry of Defense and the Coordination and Liaison Administration.According to COGAT’s website, every day an average of 800 trucks enter Gaza carrying medical equipment, food, fuel, building materials, agricultural inputs, textile products and more.

