IDF forces kill Palestinian demonstrator in Ramallah clashes

Palestinians brun tires during Ramallah area protests.
(photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
RAMALLAH, West Bank, Dec 14 - Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian during stone throwing clashes on Friday in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health officials said.
The clashes followed a surge of violence on Thursday when a Palestinian gunman killed two Israeli soldiers, and Israeli forces killed two Hamas fugitives whom it blamed for earlier deadly attacks. Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians that Israel said had tried to carry out attacks.
On Friday Palestinians gathered in protest in the West Bank
, throwing stones at Israeli soldiers, witnesses said. One Palestinian, aged 18, was killed by Israeli fire, health officials said.
The Israeli army did not have any immediate comment.
In the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the Hamas militant group, thousands of Palestinians also gathered along the border with Israel.
Gaza health officials said 75 people were wounded by Israeli live fire during the weekly border protests.
An Israeli military spokesman said Gazans hurled rocks at soldiers and the security fence. A fire bomb and several grenades were also thrown, the spokesman said, though none of them crossed into Israel.
"Troops responded with riot dispersal means and operated in accordance with standard operating procedures," he said.
Gaza’s health ministry said more than 220 Palestinians had been killed by Israeli troops since March at border protests demanding an end to an Israeli-led blockade of the coastal strip.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>