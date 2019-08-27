Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF global messaging expands to reach Iran

Spokesperson's unit opens Twitter, Instagram and Telegram platforms aimed at Iran

By
August 27, 2019 20:54
1 minute read.
IDF global messaging expands to reach Iran

IDF Farsi twitter account. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT FROM TWITTER)

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit launched social media accounts in Farsi, the language commonly spoken in Iran, the IDF said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Farsi accounts are the fifth foreign language accounts being headed by the Spokesperson's Unit's international branch, which is headed by Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus.

The IDF says the decision to set up the accounts was made in recent months, the IDF said. Following recent events on Israel's borders.

The Farsi accounts were opened on Twitter, Instagram and the encrypted chat platform Telegram.

The English, French and Spanish platforms operated by the IDF are maintained by Major Keren Hajioff, who has been credited for her use of snark in IDF tweets and posts.

While the IDF has certainly increased its reach since Major Hajioff's appointment, the spokesperson's has faced occasional criticism for losing "sight of the fact sometimes that it’s a professional organization that is responsible for using deadly force,” former IDF spokesman Peter Lerner said in April.

Despite the criticism, tactics employed by the unit have also been described as the "IDF’s secret weapon against Hezbollah," columnist Ben Caspit said.

The Arabic platforms are normally managed by a department under Arabic spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee.


Related Content

Parts of a drone which fell on Beirut on August 25, 2019.
August 27, 2019
Beirut attack: What really happened?

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings