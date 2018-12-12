IDF maps homes of Sarona terrorists after they were rebuilt

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

IDF soldiers mapped the homes of the terrorists who carried out a deadly attack at the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv in June 2016 in order to examine the option to re-demolish them.



The military demolished the homes of Khaled and Mahmoud Mehamara, two cousins from the West Bank village of Yatta south of Hebron, in August 2016 after they opened fire in the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv two months earlier.





The homes-Khaled’s being on the second floor of a building and Mohammed’s on the third floor of another building- were rebuilt without a permit and the IDF is now considering the option to demolish them once again.“The residences were rebuilt without a permit after they were demolished on August 2016 by IDF troops following the order that was issued by the Commander of the Central Command. At the moment, the option to demolish the residences again is being examined,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.The Sarona Market attack, which occurred in June 2016, saw cousins Khaled and Muhammad Muhamra open fire on customers sitting at Max Brenner with submachine guns. Four people — Michael Feige, Ilana Naveh, Ido Ben Ari, Mila Mishayev — were killed, and 16 others were injured.The two fled the scene but were almost immediately detained near the scene. Another accomplice Younis Ayash Musa Zayn was arrested shortly afterwards.Zayn’s bedroom was sealed off in November 2016 “as recommended by the political echelon” and was carried out in cooperation with Border Police and the Civil administration. Zayn has been charged with “planning the attack, providing the weapons and ammunition used for training for it and carrying it out, and hiding [the guns] in his house,” an army statement said at the time.An official indictment filed by the Tel Aviv District Prosecutor's Office at the time stated that the two had been inspired by the Islamic State group, but that neither had been formally recruited or received training or assistance from the group.IDF, Shin Bet internal security agency officials and Border Police officers meanwhile continued the hunt for the terrorists who carried out the drive-by shooting attack outside the West Bank settlement of Ofra on Sunday night.The manhunt in the Binyamin region in the West Bank “includes the use of various intelligence capabilities alongside the troops searching the field. Among other things, increased checks are being conducted at the area's entrances and exits,” the military said adding that “the IDF will continue in its operation until the terrorists are apprehended.”

