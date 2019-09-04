IDF pokes fun at 'best friends' Hezbollah, Syria, Iran on Nasrallah b-day

The IDF tweeted a satirical video showing Syrian President Bashar Assad and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qasem Soleimani texting birthday wishes to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, including promises to deliver gifts of weapons.





The video begins with Nasrallah making a group with the two allies titled, "You forgot my birthday [sad face emoji]."

It was Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah’s birthday on Saturday and he thought no one remembered...



Don’t worry, we did! pic.twitter.com/pXIASfJSnt — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 3, 2019

Soleimani was quick to put the Hezbollah leader at ease, ensuring that they had not forgotten his birthday and were just busy. The IRGC commander also promised that Iran's presents are on their way, prompting Assad to complain that Hezbollah always gets "the better toys."

Israel has warned repeatedly that it would not allow for an Iranian presence in Syria, and has admitted to hundreds of airstrikes to prevent the transfer of weapon s such as ammunition and surface-to-air missile kits to Hezbollah in Lebanon, and its forces in the Golan.

The somewhat humorous video includes animated images and not-so-subtle jibes about the three leaders, including a reference to Nasrallah as "bunker boy."

In the chat, Soleimani apologizes to Nasrallah as some of the "gifts" did not make it all the way to Lebanon, to which Assad apologized for his borders not being what they used to be.

The list of gifts included precision guided missiles and rocket launchers.

In a similar spirit to the video released on Wednesday, the IDF on Monday tweeted a spoof version of the game "Cards Against Humanity" titled "Iran Against Humanity." The game is similar to the popular card game Apples to Apples, with a card with a statement with a blank that must be filled in.





We’ve been in this game for years. Now, it’s your turn.



Play your hand in #IranAgainstHumanity, our take on @CAH, by filling in the blank: pic.twitter.com/vfzlFxoZQO — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) September 2, 2019

The IDF tweeted two example fill-in-the-blank cards, including one asking on what Soleimani should be focusing instead of arming Hezbollah with precision guided missiles and another asking what secret love Hezbollah is hiding in addition to the weapons it hides in Lebanese homes.





The IDF announced on Tuesday that Hezbollah has set up a production and conversion site for precision missiles in Lebanon's Bekaa, adding that the facility was established in recent years as a site for the production of weapons led by Iran and Hezbollah.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

