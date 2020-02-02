IDF stops entry of cement into Gaza Strip, reduces entry permits

The IDF announced they are blocking the entry of cement into the Gaza Strip and the reduction of entry permits for Palestinians into Israel on Saturday night. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Occupied Territories (COGAT) announced they are placing an embargo on bringing cement into the Gaza Strip.balloons into Israel over the weekend."The decision was made following security consultations and in light of repeated terrorist acts by the Gaza Strip against Israeli citizens in recent weeks, which violate Israeli sovereignty," COGAT said.COGAT added that "Hamas is responsible for everything that is done inside and out of the Gaza Strip towards Israel, and it will bear the consequences for the violence that is being launched against Israeli citizens."In addition, the IDF is cutting 500 permits into Israel for Gaza merchants effective Sunday morning until further notice following the launch of rockets and incendiary