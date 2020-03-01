The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Iceland to send another anti-Israel representative to Eurovision

Hatari made a guest appearance with the Palestinian flag in the background at a pre-Eurovision competition to choose the country's representative for the 2020 Eurovision in Amsterdam.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 1, 2020 11:59
The participation of Iceland's Hatari in the 2019 Eurovision in Tel Aviv is remembered for their anti-Israel claims and showing of the Palestinian flag, for which they have been fined by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). And it seems that Iceland will be repeating the same course this year.
On Saturday, Iceland held a pre-Eurovision competition to choose their representative for the 2020 Eurovision in Amsterdam. During the show, Hatari made a guest appearance, hosting Bashar Murad, an east Jerusalem resident.
The show began with Murad singing with the band standing behind him. In the background, the Palestinian flag was showing on the screen.
The show's winner and Iceland's representative for the 2020 Eurovision is Daði Freyr Pétursson with his band Gagnamagnið. Daði Freyr signed a petition in 2019, calling Iceland to withdraw from the competition in Tel Aviv as a protest "against the occupation."
"We can't imagine taking part in the fun that is Eurovision with a clear conscience while the Israeli state and their army use such terrible violence against the Palestinian people," Daði Freyr tweeted from the band's Twitter page at the time.
Iceland and Israel can only compete against each other this year at the finals, since they are in separate semi-final groups.


Tags iceland Eurovision Amsterdam Hatari
