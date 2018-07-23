In a first: Israel fires two David Sling interceptor missiles

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Israel used its David Sling interceptor system for the first time on Monday, launching two missiles against rockets launched from Syria as part of the internal fighting in the war-torn country.



Red alert incoming rocket sirens sounded across in northern Israel Monday morning, first in the northern city of Safed and the Galilee region at 10.05 a.m. and moments later in the Golan Heights and the city of Katzrin. Sirens wailed again the Galilee and Golan less than half an hour later.





“The alarms that were heard in northern Israel were the result of launches that were carried out as part of the internal fighting in Syria,” read a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.“As a result, two David’s Sling interceptors were fired at the rockets, as there was a fear they could strike Israeli territory. The Syrian rockets landed inside Syrian territory. No damage was caused, and there were no injuries,” the military said in a statement.Residents shared videos on social media of a possible launch of what was thought to be a Patriot missile. Israel launched two Patriot missiles two weeks ago towards drones which infiltrated into Israel from Syria, one of which flew 10 kilometers before shot down over the Kinneret.The mayor of Safed Ilan Shohat announced that the city would open bomb shelters to provide a “sense of security” for residents.Shochat stressed that the routine in the city would continue and that there would be no disruptions to summer camps and summer activities as he had not been instructed by the Home Front Command to open the shelters.The David’s Sling,also known as “Magic Wand” it is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets, as well as cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 to 300km. It became operational last April.David’s Sling is a joint Israeli-US project, with Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems collaborating with American defense contractor Raytheon, which also produces the Patriot missile system. Other components of the system were developed by Elta- a subdivision of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)- which developed the system's radar, and the Elisra subdivision of Elbit Systems, which developed the command and control mechanisms.Israel’s air defenses also include the Iron Dome, designed to shoot down short-range rockets and the Arrow system which intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the Earth’s atmosphere.