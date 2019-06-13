Israel attacks Hamas target in response to rocket fire

A general view of the Israeli city of Ashkelon, as an Iron Dome anti-missile fires near the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, November 12, 2018.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN - REUTERS)
Incoming rocket sirens sounded in Gaza Border communities on Wednesday night, just hours after the Israel Defense Forces announced that they had closed the fishing zone off of the Hamas-run coastal enclave.
The siren sounded near Nirim, in the Eshkol region. The rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system.
In response to the attack, IAF aircraft carried out attacks on Thursday morning.
“IDF fighter jets attacked an underground terrorist infrastructure in a military compound belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip,” the IDF wrote in a tweet on early Thursday morning. “The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip earlier in the night.”
“The IDF will continue to act against any attempt to harm Israeli civilians and considers the terrorist organization Hamas responsible for everything that is happening in and out of the Gaza Strip,” it added.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this reporting.
