Israel calls Kuwait U.N. resolution 'shameful, cynical' after Gaza attacks

The US called for an emergency session of the Security Council scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

May 30, 2018 22:12
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks before a UN Security Council meeting, May 15th, 2018

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon speaks before a UN Security Council meeting, May 15th, 2018.. (photo credit: ISRAEL MISSION TO THE UN)

WASHINGTON – Israel’s envoy to the UN dismissed a draft resolution before the Security Council proposed by Kuwait on Tuesday as a “cynical” and “shameful” ploy, in light of a day of mortar and rocket attacks on Israeli communities by Gazan terrorists.

The proposal by Kuwait, which holds non-permanent membership on the council through 2019, does not include any mention of Hamas or Islamic Jihad, which have acknowledged joint responsibility for Tuesday’s attacks.

Instead it “calls for the consideration of measures to guarantee the safety and protection of the Palestinian civilian population,” according to a draft obtained by Agence France-Presse. Kuwait has already vowed to veto any measure proposed by the US condemning the Gazan attacks on Israel, one of which struck a kindergarten.

“We have no intention for escalation, but if someone will attack Israel, we will attack them back,” Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon told reporters at the council.

He said he spoke with European diplomats on the council and expects them to “follow the leadership of the United States,” which has already promised to veto the measure. The US called for an emergency session of the Security Council scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.


