Israel downs Syrian fighter jet with Patriot missiles

A Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet takes off from the Hmeymim air base near Latakia, Syria, in this handout photograph released by Russia's Defence Ministry on October 22, 2015. .
(photo credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENCE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Israel’s military downed a Syrian fighter jet that entered the northern part of the country on Tuesday afternoon.
The Jerusalem Post
The Syrian Sukhoi fighter jet was intercepted by two Patriot missiles launched from Safed after the jet penetrated 2 kilometers into Israeli airspace.
learned the pilot was Colonel Umran Mare of Tartous. He was flying a two-seater Suhkoi 22 jet. The second pilot is believed to have bailed out of the aircraft and is still missing.
IDF used Patriot missile to strike a Syrian drone that entered Israeli airspace, July 11, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to the IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis the plane took off from Syria’s T4 Airbase in Homs and flew “very quickly” towards Israel before being shot down and falling in the southern part of Syria’s Golan Heights.
Manelis said that Israel had monitored the plane and that warnings were given in a number of languages and several different channels against infiltrating into Israel before it was shot down.
Israel has no interest in getting involved in the Syrian civil war, he continued stressing nonetheless that “we are prepared for any developments.”
The IDF “will not tolerate violations of the 1974 separation of forces agreement between Israel and Syria,” he said adding that Israel holds the Syrian regime accountable for the actions carried out in its territory.
Syria has confirmed that the plane, which was partaking in an offensive against Islamic State group fighters in the Yarmouk basin, was downed by Israel but denied that it crossed into Israeli airspace.
“The Israeli enemy confirms its support for the armed terrorist groups and targets one of our warplanes, which was striking their groups in the area of Saida on the edge of the Yarmouk Valley in Syrian airspace,” a Syrian military official was quoted as saying by the state news agency SANA.
Sky News Arabic reported that the plane fell in the area of the Yarmuk basin, a triangular border area between Syria, Israel and Jordan where there is intense fighting against the Islamic State group.
Incoming rocket alert sirens blared throughout northern Israel around 1.30PM in the Golan Regional Council, Jordan Valley and in the city of Katzrin.
"The air defense system was activated in our region, [but] there are no new guidelines," read a statement from the Safed Municipality spokesperson.
The last time Israel shot down a Syrian jet by a Patriot missile was in 2014
after it penetrated 800 meters (2,600 feet) into Israeli air space. The crew managed to bail out of the plane that landed in Syrian territory.
It was the second-such incident of interceptors being fired in two days
opposite Syrian areas where Damascus's forces have been routing rebels.
According to Syria’s SANA news agency 21 villages and towns in the countryside of Daraa and Quneitra have been retaken by the regime.
In recent weeks Syrian government forces, backed by Russian air-power, have been retaking large swathes of territory on the Syrian Golan Heights from rebel groups
along the Israeli border. Iranian forces and affiliated Shiite militias are also said to be playing a minor role in the offensive.
On Monday the Israel used it’s David Sling interceptor system for the first time, launching two missiles against two SS-21 Tochka tactical ballistic missiles launched from Syria. When the system determined that neither would hit Israeli territory, one of the interceptor missiles was ordered to self-destruct over Israel’s southern Golan Heights. The second David Sling interceptor missile meanwhile fell inside Syria without intercepting the second SS-21.