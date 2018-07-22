Israel to Hamas: Two days of quiet needed for Gaza crossing to reopen

X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Two days of absolute quiet — without any border violence, incendiary kites and rockets — are needed before the Gaza crossings will reopen to anything but food and medicine, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said on Sunday morning.
Until then, the Israeli ban on fuel and gas as well as all commercial goods remains in place.
“The residents of Gaza must understand that as long as there fires and flaming balloons, life will not return to normal on their side as well.
“Yesterday was the calmest day since maybe March 30th. Therefore my message to the people of Gaza is responsibility,” Liberman said.
“If the situation will continue today and tomorrow as it was yesterday, than on Tuesday we will restore life at the Kerem Shalom crossing to normal,” Liberman said.
“The key is quite and calm, and zero flaming balloons and conflict by the fence,” Liberman said.
He added that of course this also included a total cessation of rockets and mortars as well.
Liberman spoke during an early morning visit to the Kerem Shalom crossings at the Gaza border, which is the main commercial crossing for good entering and leaving the Gaza Strip.
He toured the largely empty open air storage lots, which on another day would be stacked with goods awaiting transport by truck into Gaza.
On Sunday, however, its expected that only 140 truckloads of food and medicine will enter Gaza, compared to some 1,000 or 1,100 trucks that would have gone on a daily last month, according to Liberman.
There were very few vehicles on the road into the site, which typically would have been lined with waiting trucks.
Liberman walked by the boxes of food at Kerem Shalom, that included apples and bananas.
His visit comes less than two days after Israel and Hamas appeared to be on the brink of renewed hostilities on Friday
. Israel attacked Hamas targets in Gaza in response after a Palestinian sniper killed at Israeli solider at the border.
At the last minute, Egypt, with the help of the United Nations, brokered a fledgling understanding by which Hamas would halt the Gaza violence and Israel would lift the commercial and humanitarian restrictions it imposed this month on the Gaza.
Liberman has now asked Hamas to show that it means by business by maintaining peace and quiet for two more days.
UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov is hoping to broker a larger rehabilitation plan for Gaza that would include the reconciliation of the rival Hamas and Fatah factions.
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator Jamie McGoldrick warned that the lives of the 2 million people in Gaza could be at stake if Israel didn’t allow fuel and gas to enter the Strip.
Gaza already subsists only on about four hours of electricity a day, so the fuel is needed to run generators for electricity.
Gaza hospitals in particular rely on that fuel.
“At least one hospital has been forced to shut down for a few hours, and services are being dramatically reduced at others,” McGoldrick. said “Given ongoing blackouts of about 20 hours a day, if fuel does not come in immediately, people’s lives will be at stake, with the most vulnerable patients, like cardiac patients, those on dialysis, and newborns in intensive care, at highest risk.”
At highest risk, he said, are over 2,000 patients in Gaza’s hospitals, who rely on electrical devices, including neonates in incubators.
“Israel must let fuel and other essential supplies in and donors must mobilize resources to ensure that critical facilities receive the fuel they need, McGoldrick said.