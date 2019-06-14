Israel will transfer Qatari funds to Gaza factions next week - report

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The Israeli government conveyed a message to the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip saying that it will transfer Qatari funds by the end of next week, Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar said on Friday.



The report said that Israel transmitted a message via Qatar, Egypt and the UN envoy to the Middle East, according to which it is committed to implementing the understandings of the truce, which include transferring the Qatari funds and reopening the fishing zone until next weekend. According to the newspaper, the factions agreed to the calming of tensions and that the weekly demonstrations on the fence will be "quiet."

The newspaper also reported that on Thursday morning, the mediators told the Gaza-based factions of a renewed commitment by Israel to continue calming tensions after a round of talks and contacts in recent days, during which the Palestinian factions threatened to use "harsh measures" against IDF forces, including throwing explosive devices, sabotaging the fence, seeking direct friction and other means.The Palestinians received a positive response to the requests of the mediators, according to the report, and decided that, as in the last two weeks, the "March of Return" demonstrations on the fence on Friday will be calm with the aim of "giving the last chance to the success of the Egyptian, Qatari and international efforts," but that it was dependent on the Israeli response to the demonstrators.The IDF attacked a number of terror targets throughout the night Thursday, including terror infrastructure in military complexes and a military complex of the naval force of Hamas in Gaza, in response to a rocket launch from Gaza earlier, which hit a Chabad Yeshiva in Sderot."The IDF will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and sees the Hamas terrorist organization as responsible for all actions in and from the Gaza Strip," said the IDF spokesperson.

