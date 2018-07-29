Israeli Navy intercepts Gaza Freedom Flotilla

A Palestinian flag flutters as activists ride a boat during a rally ahead of the 4th anniversary of the Mavi Marmara Gaza flotilla incident, at the seaport of Gaza City May 29, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israel’s Navy intercepted the Al Awda flotilla boat Sunday after it disobeyed commands to stop sailing towards the Gaza Strip.
According to activists, the Navy intercepted the The Al Awda (the Return) less than 60 nautical miles from the blockaded coastal enclave.
The boat took of from Italy with 22 activists on board including Israeli activist Yonatan Shapira who is on his fourth attempt to break the blockade from the sea. Other activists come from Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Malaysia, New Zealand / Aotearoa, Norway, Spain, Sweden, UK and the United States.
It is part of the wider Freedom Flotilla, which consists of several boats with pro-Palestinian activists who regularly attempt to break the blockade.
Most boats have been stopped by the Israel Navy several dozen miles away from Gaza’s coast and then towed to Ashdod port where activists are detained, questioned and then deported from Israel.
In 2008, two boats carrying 40 activists from 14 countries successfully docked in Gaza. According to Foreign Ministry spokesman at the time Aviv Shiron, they knew who the passengers were and what they were bringing in and therefore “had no problem letting them through."
One of the most high-profile attempts in 2010
turned deadly when Israeli commandos stormed the Mavi Marmara flotilla ship attempting to reach Gaza. Ten Turkish activists died in the incident.