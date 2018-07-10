July 10 2018
|
Tammuz, 27, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israeli Navy stops Gaza flotilla attempting to breach naval blockade

This is the second time in the past two months that Palestinians from Gaza have sent a flotilla into the Mediterranean in an attempt to breach the naval blockade.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 10, 2018 17:19
1 minute read.
Gaza flotilla

Activists aboard a flotilla to Gaza [file]. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

The Israeli Navy prevented a flotilla which had set off from the Gaza Strip from breaching the naval blockade on Tuesday, the IDF spokesperson reported.

Approximately eight Palestinians were onboard the boat.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


This is the second time in the past two months that Palestinians from Gaza have sent a flotilla into the Mediterranean in an attempt to breach the naval blockade.

The spokesperson added that the naval blockade is "a necessary and legal security measure that has been recognized repeatedly by the world and the UN as [an] important [measure] for the security of the State of Israel...in the face of terror and the smuggling of weapons."

"The IDF will continue to enforce [the blockade] and to defend the maritime borders of Israel, and its civilians."

The group of Gazan activists who set sail Tuesday morning were attempting to "break the siege" of Gaza, according to their claims on Monday.

At a press conference Monday, the National Organizing Committee of the Great Return March claimed that a group of small boats with patients and wounded would seek to leave Gaza en route to Cyprus.



According to London-based Arab news site The New Arab, Salah Abdul Atti, an organizer, called on the UN to protect the group of boats. A similar attempt was made in late May and intercepted by Israel’s navy.

In May 2010, a large Gaza flotilla of six ships was intercepted and nine activists killed in clashes. In 2011, a new flotilla stalled after one of the ships mysteriously suffered mechanical problems in Greece. Since then the phenomenon of flotillas has been on hiatus.

Israel maintains a maritime security cordon around Gaza in which Palestinian fishermen are allowed to fish within nine nautical miles of the coast.

Outside of the area, vessels are intercepted by the navy. It is rare that Palestinians have sought to breach this area, which they see as a blockade, and sail out of Gaza.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.

Related Content

A Palestinian man rides on a truck carrying fruits as it arrives at Kerem Shalom crossing in Rafah i
July 10, 2018
U.N.: Israel’s ban on commercial goods for Gaza could escalate conflict

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut