Judge suggests plea deal for 5 IDF troops accused of beating Palestinians

IDF forces have carried out dozens of arrests as part of the effort to capture the terrorist As'am Barghouti who carried out the shooting attack in Givat Assaf. . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The IDF Central District Court has recommended the IDF prosecution and the defense reach a plea deal in the case against five IDF soldiers for allegedly seriously beating two Palestinian detainees in handcuffs both with their fists and using hard objects.





While suggestions to reach a deal through arbitration, like the one from the court on Monday, are taken seriously, the case was high profile enough that the IDF is likely to demand some amount of jail time as part of the deal.

It is unclear if the defense will agree to that in light of their initial claims that the indictment should never have been filed.

It was also unclear whether the five soldiers would be treated the same or whether the IDF prosecution would demand more serious punishments for two of the soldiers who were also indicted for obstruction of justice after they allegedly tried to coordinate presenting a similar false narrative of the incident.

Also, the court extended the detention of the five soldiers at least for an additional two weeks during the talks.

The five soldiers , who serve in the ultra-Orthodox Netzah Yehuda Battalion, were arrested on January 10 following the January 8 incident and the prosecution has requested an extension of the arrest until the end of the trial.

The five were arrested on suspicion of beating the two detainees while they were handcuffed and blindfolded, leaving them severely injured as a result of the beating.

The two Palestinians, a father and a son, were detained on suspicion of aiding Asam Barghouti evade authorities . Barghouti was the terrorist responsible for the Givat Assaf West Bank outpost attack-in which two IDF soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion were killed and another solider and female civilian were wounded. The two are still in custody but have not yet been charged.

According to the indictment, the defendants took photos and video footage while they beat the Palestinians all over their bodies, including in intimate parts of the body.

The accused are said to have removed the son’s blindfold and forced him to watch as his father was beaten.

During the footage, one can hear cries of joy from the soldiers as the Palestinians are beaten and calling for help.

Both Palestinians were hospitalized at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital due to the beatings.

Regarding the obstruction of justice charges, the indictment said that the IDF has evidence of Whats App messages between defendants 3 and 4 about trying to coordinate their narratives.

In addition to the five soldiers, their commanding officer who holds the rank of lieutenant was also arrested, though he is now in open detention – meaning not behind bars, but unable to leave his army base.

The military has been investigating whether the soldiers had been motivated by revenge for their comrades killed in the deadly attack.

MK Betzalel Smotrich has criticized the indictment saying that even if the soldiers made mistakes, that the case should be handled through disciplinary proceedings and not criminal ones.

He argued that when the soldiers allegedly beat the Palestinians, they were arresting terrorists and was after the soldiers had seen the bodies of their murdered friends.

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



