King Abdullah refuses meeting with Netanyahu - Report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu requested a meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah, but according to the Arab newspaper al-Quds al-Arab, on Saturday the King refused.
Netanyahu is reported to have also asked Abdullah to have a conversation over the phone, to which the king still said no.
In the paper, a Jordanian source said that relations between the two countries are very difficult because of the Israeli elections and lack of progress with US President Trump’s “Deal of the Century.”
The article also said that Abdullah is not interested in taking part in the Camp David Leaders Conference and does not want to attend "just for pictures." He does not believe any progress will be made there.
The piece continued to say that Jordan hopes Trump will redirect his course in hopes of real progress made with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
