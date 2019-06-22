Gantz supports economic deal, clarifies: Gaza Strip must be demilitarized

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Several minutes after the Trump administration's economic portion of the "Deal of the Century" was released on Saturday evening, Israeli politicians reacted from all across the political spectrum.



Blue and White leader Benny Gantz wrote on his Facebook page that he is "in favor of promotion and economic development for the Palestinians in Gaza and Judea and Samaria."

"But any such initiative... must be part of the effort to demilitarize the Gaza Strip, return prisoners and missing persons, and prevent terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria, and work together with the world to establish the understanding that security calm will also lead to prosperity and prosperity in the entire region," Gantz clarified.Blue and White second-in-command Yair Lapid pointed out that the plan is an effective attempt to "make the Palestinian public understand that if they say no, each of them will lose a lot of money and opportunities," according to a post uploaded to his Facebook page on Saturday evening.He further claimed that the plan attempts to turn the Palestinian people against their government. The plan, according to Lapid, says that the US government "does not commit itself to investing money in the program," but rather tries to convince Arab countries to invest, instead.Lapid pointed out that the plan requires the Israeli government make a few concessions, as well, such as "reducing regulatory barriers to Palestinian civilians and goods.""We must make it clear in advance that this is only on condition that the IDF's freedom of military action throughout the West Bank is not harmed," Lapid stated."It is a very serious document and there is no reason to oppose it," Lapid concluded.Likud MK Miki Zohar wrote on Twitter that the release of the economic deal "brings Israel truly good news and mostly hope for the Palestinians.""It is important to clarify: Netanyahu is the only one who knows how to advance such a process with the Americans while safeguarding the security interests of Israeli citizens," he continued."The economic document of the 'Deal of the Century' put things on the table that we all want but will not happen without the truly important things: Regional negotiations on core issues and courageous and determined leadership on both sides - none of which exists today," said Blue and White MK Ofer Shelah.MK Ahmad Tibi said that the plan is simply an "attempt to divert attention from the ideas of annexation and preservation of occupation that the Trump administration officials put as a basis for the 'Deal of the Century.'""It is impossible to buy the Palestinian people with all of these millions [of dollars]," he concluded.Leader of Hadash-Ta'al Ayman Odeh said that "someone needs to explain to Trump that you cannot buy everything with money - certainly not the justified national aspirations of the Palestinian people."He insisted that the only solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the "end of the occupation" and "the establishment of an independent Palestinian state alongside the State of Israel."

