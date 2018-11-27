Larijani vows Iran will prevent Trump's Israeli-Palestinian peace deal

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani attacked the United States and Israel on Monday, vowing to sabotage the "deal of the century," US President Donald Trump's peace plan that is expected to be unveiled in the coming months, Iran's PressTV reported.



In an address to the Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran, Larijani said the deal's goal was to establish Israel as a dominant force in the Middle East and to put an end to Palestinian resistance.





“They have called it the ‘deal of the century’ to achieve a number of major goals. Their first goal is to increase the power of Israel in the region… The other goal is to end the story of Palestine by telling Palestinian refugees to stay in other countries and not to return to their homeland,” Larijani said.America's interest is to loot the region's oil resources, Larijani added, accusing the US of sowing discord between Sunni and Shia countries and creating radical Islamic terrorist movements to take advantage of the subsequent instability."We will stand against the Israeli regime and will not let the deal take place in this region,” he said.Larijani argued that the US and Israel also work to destabilize the region through increased and unnecessary weapons sales to Arab countries.“They target Iran because it is the only country that has stood against Israel and America, and has maintained its position for 40 years,” he said.Larijani also called on Arab nations to unite in the fight against the Western powers and issued a warning should they fail to do so.Referring to the Sunni support Saddam Hussein received in his eight-year war against Iran, Larijani said that Iran will not be forgiving the next time.“We overlooked that mistake and did not retaliate, but their second mistake – supporting Israel – wouldn’t remain without retaliation,” he said.“You are the leaders of Muslim countries, but know that we will stand against Israel, and won’t let the ‘deal of the century’ happen in the region,” Larijani warned. “People never forget the issue of Palestine. Their governments may say something for their own interests or to appease the US; they may remain silent or establish ties with Israel. But their people hate it. The people of the region, in every country, consider Israel a cancerous tumor, and hate it."

