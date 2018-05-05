May 06 2018
Malaysia: Weapons used by al-Batash assassins found

Malaysian police also discovered a vehicle used in the assassination, which some suspect was carried out by the Mossad.

By YASSER OKBI/MAARIV
May 5, 2018 18:08
1 minute read.
Men holding up a poster portrait of 35-year-old Palestinian professor and Hamas member Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, who was killed in Malaysia, outside his family's house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. . (photo credit: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The two alleged assassins of Palestinian lecturer Dr. Fadi Muhammad al-Batash fled in a commercial vehicle after the assassination on April 21, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police revealed Saturday.

The investigation led the police to a van used by the two suspects before they fled the country, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun announced at a press conference.

"Police are in the process of identifying the owner of the vehicle," he said.

"After shooting the victim and fleeing on a high-powered motorcycle, the suspects immediately switched to a van and escaped," Harun added.


Police have sent the weapons believed to have been used by the assassins of the Hamas-affiliated engineer to the police forensic laboratory. "The police have identified the weapons, but I can't disclose them just yet as we are still waiting for the report," he said.

Al-Batash, 35 at the time of his death, was shot at 6:00 a.m. on April 21 by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while on his way to morning prayers at a local mosque.

Malaysian sources have reported that a police team has arrived in neighboring Thailand, as well as Singapore and Indonesia in order to continue the investigation.

Translated by Samuel Thrope.


