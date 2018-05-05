Malaysia: Weapons used by al-Batash assassins found

Men holding up a poster portrait of 35-year-old Palestinian professor and Hamas member Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, who was killed in Malaysia, outside his family's house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. . (photo credit: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

The two alleged assassins of Palestinian lecturer Dr. Fadi Muhammad al-Batash fled in a commercial vehicle after the assassination on April 21, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police revealed Saturday.



The investigation led the police to a van used by the two suspects before they fled the country, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun announced at a press conference.







"Police are in the process of identifying the owner of the vehicle," he said."After shooting the victim and fleeing on a high-powered motorcycle, the suspects immediately switched to a van and escaped," Harun added.Israel dismisses suggestions it killed Palestinian in Malaysia, April 23, 2018 (Reuters)Police have sent the weapons believed to have been used by the assassins of the Hamas-affiliated engineer to the police forensic laboratory. "The police have identified the weapons, but I can't disclose them just yet as we are still waiting for the report," he said.Al-Batash, 35 at the time of his death, was shot at 6:00 a.m. on April 21 by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while on his way to morning prayers at a local mosque.Malaysian sources have reported that a police team has arrived in neighboring Thailand, as well as Singapore and Indonesia in order to continue the investigation.Translated by Samuel Thrope.