Malaysia: Weapons used by al-Batash assassins found

Men holding up a poster portrait of 35-year-old Palestinian professor and Hamas member Fadi Mohammad al-Batsh, who was killed in Malaysia, outside his family's house in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. .
The two alleged assassins of Palestinian lecturer Dr. Fadi Muhammad al-Batash fled in a commercial vehicle after the assassination on April 21, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police revealed Saturday.
The investigation led the police to a van used by the two suspects before they fled the country, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun announced at a press conference.
"Police are in the process of identifying the owner of the vehicle," he said.
"After shooting the victim and fleeing on a high-powered motorcycle, the suspects immediately switched to a van and escaped," Harun added.
Police have sent the weapons believed to have been used by the assassins of the Hamas-affiliated engineer to the police forensic laboratory. "The police have identified the weapons, but I can't disclose them just yet as we are still waiting for the report," he said.
Al-Batash, 35 at the time of his death, was shot at 6:00 a.m. on April 21 by two unidentified assailants on a motorcycle while on his way to morning prayers at a local mosque.
Malaysian sources have reported that a police team has arrived in neighboring Thailand, as well as Singapore and Indonesia in order to continue the investigation. Translated by Samuel Thrope.