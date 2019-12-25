Naftali Bennett: The Hague is home of modern antisemitism

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett attacked the International Criminal Court in Hague when speaking at the end of the IAF pilots course on Wednesday."The state of Israel will provide an iron dome to her soldiers and officers," Bennett claimed. "You protect us, we will protect you. No soldier or commander will refrain from protecting the lives of his people and his family because of the hypocrite court in Hague."Bennett added that when the ICC's words are stripped off the pretty words - "only antisemitism is left. We will not allow that antisemitism to enter the cockpit.""And because that is the court's starting point, we will lose every discussion held, not because we did something wrong, but because we are the state of the Jews. Hague is the home of modern antisemitism. We will combat terror as if there is no Hague and we shall fight the Hague as if there is no terror," Bennett concluded.