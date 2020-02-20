Naftali Bennett: To stop Gaza terror, focus on Iran and Syria



On Tuesday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced that it would increase the number of travel permits for Gaza merchants by 2,000, bringing the total number to 7,000 permits. COGAT also decided to expand Gaza's fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles. “In light of the relative calm in the Gaza envelope in recent days and the cessation of explosive balloons, it was decided after a security consultation to restore the civilian measures that were halted last weekend,” COGAT said Tuesday. Explosive balloons continued to detonate over the Gaza envelope on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.On Wednesday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) snipers fired at Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border. The soldier fired back and succeeded in hitting one of the terrorists. There were no Israelis wounded in the incident. On Tuesday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced that it would increase the number of travel permits for Gaza merchants by 2,000, bringing the total number to 7,000 permits. COGAT also decided to expand Gaza's fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles.

A security official confirmed to Walla! news that the decision to grant the permits and expand the fishing zone was made as preparations were made for the shooting attack on Wednesday and amid efforts to save the calm agreement being discussed between Hamas and Israel. According to Kan news, intelligence reached the Gaza division about preparations for the attack and IDF soldiers were then called to the scene. Bennett admitted that he's "skeptical" about the calm agreement that Egypt is attempting to mediate between Israel and Hamas and doesn't believe in it. The defense minister added that if the terror continues, the response won't be just a one or two day solution and that it will take place when it's good for Israel. Bennett added that most likely, Israel will need to carry out a "very substantial" operation. When asked by Kan Reshet Bet's Yaron Deckel on Thursday why the record number of permits were issued and the fishing zone was expanded considering the balloons and the shooting attack, Bennett avoided the question at first and, after being pressed, responded that Israel is preparing a "parallel path" and that the permits are just in the meantime.A security official confirmed to Walla! news that the decision to grant the permits and expand the fishing zone was made as preparations were made for the shooting attack on Wednesday and amid efforts to save the calm agreement being discussed between Hamas and Israel. According to Kan news, intelligence reached the Gaza division about preparations for the attack and IDF soldiers were then called to the scene.Bennett admitted that he's "skeptical" about the calm agreement that Egypt is attempting to mediate between Israel and Hamas and doesn't believe in it. The defense minister added that if the terror continues, the response won't be just a one or two day solution and that it will take place when it's good for Israel. Bennett added that most likely, Israel will need to carry out a "very substantial" operation.

The defense minister stressed that Israel is trying to avoid a conflict with Gaza or the other "fingers" of Iran and, rather, is trying to impact the "head" of the octopus.

"I will do everything in order to prevent a Third Lebanon War, a 14th Protective Edge, in order to go to the source, to go to the same people that pays a billion dollars a year to Hezbollah. It doesn't make sense. We're playing their game and I'm not prepared to do this," said Bennett to Kan Reshet Bet.

Bennett added that he would strengthen diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Iran to get them out of Syria. The Defense minister added that he was concerned with striking deep in Syria, rather than along the borders with Gaza or Lebanon. Concerning Russia's role in Syria, Bennett stressed that Russia is not protecting Iran and are just making sure that Israel doesn't harm Russia.

"Israel continues to upgrade Hamas and distribute gifts and benefits as if [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is not holding Hadar, Oron [Shaul] and Avera [Mengistu]," tweeted the Goldin's on Thursday.



בסיוע נתניהו והקבינט, היום שוב ייכנסו לעזה עשרות מיליוני דולרים במזומן.

ישראל ממשיכה לשדרג את חמאס ולחלק מתנות והטבות, כאילו סינואר לא מחזיק בהדר, אורון ואברה. pic.twitter.com/EpWItmH7pY בחסות נתניהו והקבינט, נכנסים 7,000 איש מעזה לישראל. מדובר בשיא בכמות האישורים מאז שחמאס שולט ברצועה.בסיוע נתניהו והקבינט, היום שוב ייכנסו לעזה עשרות מיליוני דולרים במזומן.ישראל ממשיכה לשדרג את חמאס ולחלק מתנות והטבות, כאילו סינואר לא מחזיק בהדר, אורון ואברה. #הפסקנו_לשתוק February 20, 2020

The tweet included a video with scales comparing what Israel gives to Hamas with what Hamas gives to Israel. Hamas' list included rockets, explosive balloons and terrorist infiltrations, while Israel's list included gas, electricity, medicine and tires.

The video includes an invitation to an event in Beersheba titled "Bringing back the boys" featuring Israeli singers such as Idan Amedi, Natan Goshen, Ishay Ribo and more.

In the past few weeks, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned that Israel will not tolerate the continuation of terrorist activity against Israeli citizens.