The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Naftali Bennett: To stop Gaza terror, focus on Iran and Syria

"I will do everything in order to prevent a Third Lebanon War, a 14th Protective Edge, in order to go to the source, to go to the same people that pays a billion dollars a year to Hezbollah."

By TZVI JOFFRE  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 13:24
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett during a recent visit to the Syrian border (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Naftali Bennett during a recent visit to the Syrian border
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI / DEFENSE MINISTRY)
As Israel granted a record number of travel permits to Gaza merchants after weeks of explosive balloons, rockets and a sniper attack, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett stressed that he was trying his best to avoid a conflict with Hamas or Hezbollah in order to focus on Iran in Syria.

On Tuesday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories announced that it would increase the number of travel permits for Gaza merchants by 2,000, bringing the total number to 7,000 permits. COGAT also decided to expand Gaza's fishing zone from 10 to 15 nautical miles.
“In light of the relative calm in the Gaza envelope in recent days and the cessation of explosive balloons, it was decided after a security consultation to restore the civilian measures that were halted last weekend,” COGAT said Tuesday. Explosive balloons continued to detonate over the Gaza envelope on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
On Wednesday, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) snipers fired at Israeli soldiers near the Gaza border. The soldier fired back and succeeded in hitting one of the terrorists. There were no Israelis wounded in the incident.
When asked by Kan Reshet Bet's Yaron Deckel on Thursday why the record number of permits were issued and the fishing zone was expanded considering the balloons and the shooting attack, Bennett avoided the question at first and, after being pressed, responded that Israel is preparing a "parallel path" and that the permits are just in the meantime.
A security official confirmed to Walla! news that the decision to grant the permits and expand the fishing zone was made as preparations were made for the shooting attack on Wednesday and amid efforts to save the calm agreement being discussed between Hamas and Israel. According to Kan news, intelligence reached the Gaza division about preparations for the attack and IDF soldiers were then called to the scene.
Bennett admitted that he's "skeptical" about the calm agreement that Egypt is attempting to mediate between Israel and Hamas and doesn't believe in it. The defense minister added that if the terror continues, the response won't be just a one or two day solution and that it will take place when it's good for Israel. Bennett added that most likely, Israel will need to carry out a "very substantial" operation.
The defense minister stressed that Israel is trying to avoid a conflict with Gaza or the other "fingers" of Iran and, rather, is trying to impact the "head" of the octopus.
"I will do everything in order to prevent a Third Lebanon War, a 14th Protective Edge, in order to go to the source, to go to the same people that pays a billion dollars a year to Hezbollah. It doesn't make sense. We're playing their game and I'm not prepared to do this," said Bennett to Kan Reshet Bet.
Bennett added that he would strengthen diplomatic, economic and military pressure on Iran to get them out of Syria. The Defense minister added that he was concerned with striking deep in Syria, rather than along the borders with Gaza or Lebanon. Concerning Russia's role in Syria, Bennett stressed that Russia is not protecting Iran and are just making sure that Israel doesn't harm Russia.

Leah and Simcha Goldin, the parents of captured IDF soldier Hadar Goldin, spoke against a decision by Israel to give 7,000 entry permits to Gaza residents, the highest number of permits given since Hamas began controlling the Gaza Strip.
"Israel continues to upgrade Hamas and distribute gifts and benefits as if [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar is not holding Hadar, Oron [Shaul] and Avera [Mengistu]," tweeted the Goldin's on Thursday.
 
The tweet included a video with scales comparing what Israel gives to Hamas with what Hamas gives to Israel. Hamas' list included rockets, explosive balloons and terrorist infiltrations, while Israel's list included gas, electricity, medicine and tires.
The video includes an invitation to an event in Beersheba titled "Bringing back the boys" featuring Israeli singers such as Idan Amedi, Natan Goshen, Ishay Ribo and more.
In the past few weeks, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have warned that Israel will not tolerate the continuation of terrorist activity against Israeli citizens.


Tags Gaza Hezbollah Iran Naftali Bennett Syria Hadar Goldin explosive balloon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ahead of Israel's third elections, both sides exclude Arabs By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 IDF stops Hamas 'honeypots' from trapping soldiers
Photo of a Hamas honeypot photo, identified as Noa D.
2 San Diego Padres pull 'swastika cap' due to fan backlash
The logo of the San Diego Padres' newly unveiled spring training cap spurred controversy
3 PM after Israel reportedly strikes Syria: Maybe it was Belgian air force
Smoke rises past a mountain as seen from Damascus countryside, Syria December 25, 2018
4 If Donald Trump loses, it will be Mike Bloomberg
DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks to a crowd in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wednesday.
5 Israeli invented 'CoughSync' machine to treat coronavirus in China
Dr. Eliezer Be’eri shown treating infant with CoughSync
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by