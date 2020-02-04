The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Navy, Shin Bet thwart attempted weapons smuggling into Gaza from Sinai

Investigation found the weapons were destined for Hamas' naval commando unit.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
FEBRUARY 4, 2020 10:08
Navy, Shin Bet thwart attempted weapons smuggling into Gaza from Sinai (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Navy, Shin Bet thwart attempted weapons smuggling into Gaza from Sinai
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The Israeli Navy thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons into the Gaza Strip from the northern area of the Sinai Peninsula, the military cleared for release on Tuesday.
The joint operation with the Shin Bet security service took place three months ago and saw troops from the Navy’s 916th Squadron based in Ashdod intercept a vessel suspected to be smuggling weapons into the blockaded coastal enclave.
The two Palestinians onboard the vessel were detained for interrogation. During the investigation the two revealed that the weapons were intended to be used by Hamas’s naval commando unit.
Navy, Shin Bet thwart attempted weapons smuggling into Gaza from Sinai (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
“The foiling of such smuggling attempts help to prevent the continued arming of the Hamas terror organization in the Gaza Strip, and directly damages the capabilities of the group’s naval commando unit,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. “The Navy works to monitor and stop terror activities and smuggling in early stages, to prevent the strengthening of terror groups in the Gaza Strip by sea.”
During Operation Protective Edge five Hamas frogmen (naval commandos) tried to infiltrate Kibbutz Zikim before they were engaged and killed by the IDF. Since the conflict Hamas has significantly expanded their naval commando unit with a reported 1,500 frogmen.
While weapons smuggling into the blockaded enclave from Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula has decreased over the years, in 2016 the Navy intercepted a Palestinian fishing vessel returning from the Sinai to the southern Gaza Strip weighed down by weapons.
It was the third ship intercepted by the Navy and Shin Bet in a year and half.
At the time, Ynet News reported that the Shin Bet said that it had identified a pattern by Hamas to smuggle goods from the restive peninsula into the Strip in order to sell and finance the organization.
In a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post, a senior officer in Squadron 916 said that the unit plays a central role in dealing with the violence stemming from the coastal enclave.
“We are the maritime power,” he said. “We are following them. We will stop them before they can carry out an attack. You always have to think where an attack can happen, and where, in order to be ready. We can’t allow ourselves to fall asleep at the wheel. We have to always think about what's next.”


