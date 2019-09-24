Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu, Katz slam Erdogan for again comparing Gaza to Holocaust

Turkish leader makes his comments to Muslims in NY, then goes to UN to continue berating Israel

September 24, 2019 21:39
1 minute read.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: TUMAY BERKIN/REUTERS AND MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was dubbed a liar by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an antisemite by Foreign Minister Israel Katz following comments he made in New York prior to addressing the United Nations General Assembly, where he continued to bash Israel.

 “When we look at the Nazi genocide against Jews, we look at the massacre in the Gaza Strip from the same perspective,” Erdogan told a group of Turkish citizens and Muslims at a meeting in New York, Turkey’s Anatolia news agency reported.

Netanyahu called on Erdogan to “stop lying.”

“He who does not stop lying about Israel, who slaughters the Kurds in his country and who denies the awful massacre of the Armenian people – should not preach to Israel,” Netanyahu said.

Katz, who is representing Israel at the UN, issued a statement saying  that “there is no other way to interpret Erdogan’s crude and vile words – it is antisemitism, clear-cut. This is proof that the responsibility of Holocaust Remembrance is more relevant now than ever.”

As someone who systematically violates human rights, cruelly oppresses the Kurds and supports terrorist organizations like Hamas, Erdogan is the last one who can preach morality to Israel, Katz said.

“Erdogan, you should be ashamed,” he added.

During his meeting with Turks in New York, Erdogan said “no force or threat can dissuade” him and Turkey “from defending and protecting the rights of Palestine and Jerusalem.”

Jerusalem, Erdogan said, is an issue that does not only concern “Muslims in Palestine, but is the honor of 1.7 billion in the Islamic world.”

The Turkish president then brought his venom toward Israel to the podium at the UN, saying that Israel has continued to seize Palestinian land from 1947 until this day, and that these ambitions will be supported by the US administration’s peace plan.


