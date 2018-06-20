June 20 2018
Tammuz, 7, 5778
Netanyahu: We are prepared for every scenario in Gaza

Netanyahu's comments come amid persistent reports of a lack of agreement within the security cabinet of how best to deal with incendiary kites being launched from Gaza.

June 20, 2018 20:10
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during the International Homeland Security Forum conference in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)

Israel's reaction to the situation in Gaza will escalate “as necessary,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday at a graduation ceremony for new IDF officers at a training base near Mitzpe Ramon.

“We are prepared for every scenario, and it would be good for our enemies to understand this – now,” Netanyahu said, adding that he does not intend to elaborate on the steps Israeli is planning to take toward Gaza.

Netanyahu's comments come amid persistent reports of a lack of agreement within the security cabinet of how best to deal with incendiary kites being launched from Gaza. Some, such as Education Minister Naftali Bennett, are advocating that those launching the kites should be treated and targeted as terrorists, and others, such as regional Cooperation Minister Tzachi Hanegbi, are arguing that Israel is not going to shoot youths launching those kites.

Turning to the situation in Syria, Netanyahu said that Israel is constantly acting to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian forces, and their proxies, in the country.

“We will not allow those calling for our destruction to turn Syria into a base for attacks against Tsrael,” he said. “The iron fist of the IDF strikes, and will strike with force, against anyone seeking to attack us,” he said.


June 20, 2018
