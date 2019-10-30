Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nikki Haley slams Bernie Sanders: He 'outdid himself'

In a speech at the J Street conference, Sanders said some of the $3.8 billion should go to humanitarian aid in Gaza.

October 30, 2019 07:35
Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S.

Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at U.N. headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. (photo credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley slammed 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Twitter on Tuesday for his speech at the J Street conference.

She wrote, "Just when you thought Bernie Sanders couldn’t get any more radical, he outdid himself. He wants to take money we give to Israel to defend itself from terrorists, and give it to Gaza, which is run by terrorists?? Unreal. Why isn’t every other Dem pres candidate saying he’s wrong?"


Her response comes after Sanders spoke at the J Street conference and said, the “solution is, to Israel, if you want military aid you’re going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to the people of Gaza.”

He then proposed that “some of the $3.8 billion should go right now to humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

Sanders also called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a racist, as he has many times in the past, saying: It is not antisemitism to say that the Netanyahu government has been racist. That’s a fact.”

Haley served as the US ambassador to the UN from 2017-2018. During her tenure, said she would no longer accept any anti-Israel bias from the United Nations.

The Gaza Strip is controlled by Hamas - a US recognized terrorist organization.


