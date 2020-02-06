One youth killed as Palestinians clash with IDF during house demolition

The demolition of the home of Ahmed Kunbe, who was a member of a terrorist cell that was involved in the shooting attack that killed Rabbi Raziel Shabach in January 2018, led to clashes between Israel Defense Forces (IDF) forces, in conjunction with Border Police, and residents of the Palestinian refugee camp of Jenin.One 19-year-old Palestinian was killed in clashes with IDF forces, as well as seven more injured, according to Palestinian reports.
While the IDF is investigating the clashes, it was reported earlier in Haaretz that the clashes erupted as a result of alleged sniper fired upon Israeli forces monitoring the demolition.Reports also indicated that a Palestinian policeman may have been injured or possibly killed during the clashes with IDF troops in Jenin. On Wednesday night, Palestinian threw Molotov cocktails at IDF vehicles next to Ramallah.
The clashes come amid increasing tensions between Israel and the Palestinians following the release of the "Deal of the century" peace plan by US President Donald Trump's Administration in late January, with Israel accepting its tenets and the Palestinian Authority and Hamas categorically rejecting the possibility of renewed negotiation on the basis of the plan. Additionally, fifteen IDF soldiers were injured in a suspected car ramming attack near Jerusalem's First Station, reported on early Thursday. Security forces later found the suspect's vehicle in a driveway in Beit Jala, near Bethlehem. Hamas welcomed the latest clashes with the Israeli security forces and the ramming attack in Jerusalem, saying that "The events tonight are a response to Trump's deal."
هتافات غاضبة عقب استشهاد الشاب يزن أبو طبيخ " 19 عامًا " الذي ارتقى برصاص قوات الاحتلال في #جنين فجر اليوم. pic.twitter.com/UzAPNHpvfJ— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 6, 2020
פלסטינים השליכו הלילה בקבוקי תבערה לעבר כוחות צה"ל בביתוניא שליד רמאללה @OrHeller pic.twitter.com/L2B5oZZX29— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) February 6, 2020
