PA must halt pay-for-slay policy for ‘peace and prosperity’ - analysis

Palestinian incentivization and rewarding of terrorists would come to a halt if the “Deal of the Century” is implemented. The “Peace for Prosperity” plan references the need for the Palestinian Authority to cease its pay-for-slay terror-funding program in four different instances, as much as or even more than the plan refers to Israeli sovereignty over Area C settlements or security. “This is obviously a major obstacle to peace,” said Maurice Hirsch, director of legal strategies for the Israeli watchdog Palestinian Media Watch (PMW). “The antithesis of peace is taking money to reward terrorists for being terrorists. Terrorism undermines peace. You cannot have a state that rewards terrorism – this is something contradictory to the whole world order.”On pages 4, 34, 43 and 51 of the 181-page peace plan, the Trump administration makes clear that the Palestinian Authority’s law “incentivizes terrorism… Billions of dollars have been squandered and investment is unable to flow into these areas to allow the Palestinians to thrive.“The Palestinians shall have ended all programs … that serve to incite or promote hatred and antagonism toward its neighbors or which compensate or incentivize criminal or violent activity,” the document continues, calling on the PA to take necessary actions to immediately terminate the paying of salaries to terrorists serving in Israeli prisons, as well as to the families of deceased terrorists and to instead develop humanitarian and welfare programs to provide essential services and support to Palestinians in need that are not based upon the commission of terrorist acts.The Deal of the Century was unveiled at the White House on January 29, around that same time that the Palestinian Authority revealed its 2019 financial reports. On January 30, PMW exposed that the PA admitted to spending no less than NIS 517.4 million on salaries to terrorist prisoners and released prisoners in 2019, representing an increase of NIS 15.4 million from 2018.In addition, PMW was able to show that the PA increased payments to wounded terrorists and the families of dead terrorists in 2019 by NIS 1.6 million to more than NIS 150 million. The PA implemented its pay-for-slay policy in 1994 and since then paid millions of shekels every year in financial rewards to terrorists. In 2018, Israel passed a law to combat the policy, which allows the country to deduct from the taxes that Israel collects and transfers to the PA the amount the PA expended on terrorist salaries. Israel implemented this law for the first time in February 2019.The policy has also been widely condemned by the United States, Canada, Australia and Holland, all of which cut off direct aid to the PA until it agreed to halt the policy. Among the most vocal opposition to pay-for-slay was one of the original orchestrators of the Deal of the Century, former US special envoy to the Middle East, Jason Greenblatt. Perhaps this is the reason that language calling for cessation of terror payments is featured so prominently in the peace plan.Last March and again in October, Greenblatt slammed the PA for its pay-for-slay policy at the United Nations. In a March UN Security Council meeting he defended Israel’s decision to withhold Palestinian taxes. In October at the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee meeting, which meets on the side-lines of the UN General Assembly, he urged donor countries to stop funding the PA and Hamas until they stopped “squandering the opportunities that donor money provides for a better future for all Palestinians.”Greenblatt also regularly tweeted against the PA’s policy.In March 2019, in the aftermath of a terror attack near the West Bank town of Ariel that murdered one Israeli and injured another, Greenblatt wrote on Twitter that “no doubt the Palestinian Authority will reward the terrorist under its pay-for-slay policy.”And in May, when Israel’s Channel 13 reporter Barak Ravid asked Greenblatt, “Why did the US stop funding Palestinian hospitals in East Jerusalem that are the only place in Palestine that can give treatments to cancer patients?” Greenblatt responded that “the PA could easily pay its own bills to the hospital by ending incentive payments to terrorists/their families & use the $ to care for their ppl.”Hirsch noted that “the PA continues to request and receive considerable amounts of foreign aid and carries on squandering hundreds of millions of shekels/dollars/euro on terrorist salaries every year, incentivizing and rewarding Palestinian terrorists” and this is why the Deal of the Century has ending the pay-for-slay policy as a condition for not only receiving future aid but also a Palestinian state. “To ensure a successful Palestinian state, we are asking the Palestinians to meet the challenges of peaceful co-existence,” Trump said at the peace plan unveil. “This includes adopting basic laws enshrining human rights, protecting against financial and political corruption, stopping the malign activities of Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other enemies of peace, ending the incitement of hatred against Israel – so important – and permanently halting the financial compensation to terrorists.” While Trump’s peace plan has sparked both support and opposition from leaders around the world, Hirsch said that one thing the world should be able to agree upon is that the PA practice of paying terrorists is “despicable” and “unfathomable.”He commended the US president for including the end of the PA’s pay-for-slay policy as a condition for peace, but said we don’t need the full implementation of the plan before working to ensure it stops. Rather, “the European Union and more countries must make their aid conditional on the permanent abolishment of the policy,” he said.