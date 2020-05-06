The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

PA slams US envoy over annexation remarks

Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesman for the PA presidency, said the Palestinians rejected Friedman’s claim that it was up to Israel to decide on the plan.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
MAY 6, 2020 18:31
Special envoy Jason Greenblatt, US Ambassador David Freidman, special envoy Jared Kushner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ambassador the US Ron Dermer meet in Jerusalem, July 31, 2019 (photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
Special envoy Jason Greenblatt, US Ambassador David Freidman, special envoy Jared Kushner, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ambassador the US Ron Dermer meet in Jerusalem, July 31, 2019
(photo credit: KOBI GIDON / GPO)
The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday accused US Ambassador to Israel David Freidman of making “false” statements about Israel’s plan to apply Israeli law to parts of the West Bank.
Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesman for the PA presidency, said the Palestinians rejected Friedman’s claim that it was up to Israel to decide on the plan.
“These statements are rejected and false,” Abu Rudaineh said. “The annexation decision is based on the Deal of the Century and American maps.”
The Deal of the Century refers to US President Donald Trump’s plan for Mideast peace, unveiled earlier this year.
The Trump administration’s “vision for peace” plan would allow Israel to annex 30% of the West Bank, including all settlements – about half of Area C, which, Friedman emphasized in an interview with the Jerusalem Post to be published on Friday, includes “areas essential to Israel’s Biblical DNA.”
“We will be ready to address this issue if Israel is ready,” Friedman said. “Ultimately, as Secretary [of State Mike] Pompeo said, it’s Israel’s decision. They have to decide what they want to do.”
Abu Rudaineh said in response that “neither Israel nor the US have the right or legitimacy to take any steps contradicting international law and legitimacy.”
The Palestinian people, he added, will “thwart all the conspiracies and won’t allow such a step to pass without decisive measures.”
Abu Rudaineh pointed out that PA President Mahmoud Abbas has warned that the Palestinians would walk away from all signed agreements with Israel if the annexation plan is implemented.
On Monday night Abbas repeated his threat during a meeting of the Fatah Central Committee in Ramallah. It was Abbas’s first appearance in public since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in the West Bank in early March.
“I say before you that in the event that the Israeli government begins with this annexation, we will no longer be bound by all the agreements signed between us and them, as well as the American administration,” Abbas said during the meeting. “It was the Americans who came up with the Deal of the Century and inspired the Israelis about the annexation issue. The Americans were the ones who drove the Israelis towards this issue. Now the Americans are saying that they have nothing to do with this and that it’s Israel that makes the decisions.”
Abbas warned that the Palestinians won’t wait until the annexation plan is implemented. Once the plan is announced, he said, we will renounce all the agreements which we have committed to without exception‭‮


Tags Palestinian Authority Annexation Trump's Peace Plan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's politicians need to step up and serve the country - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Critical patriots needed to improve Israel-Diaspora relations By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Remembering and celebrating under coronavirus lockdown – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alan Dershowitz When Judges Rule: A comparison between the US and Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader The WHO: Sick with the UN’s corruption virus – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Italian scientist says she discovered main mechanism behind COVID-19
Medical workers in protective suits treat patients suffering with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome, Italy
2 Israel's IIBR finds antibody that neutralizes coronavirus
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 The novel coronavirus could last 2 years, 2nd wave could be worse - report
A woman reacts as a doctor wearing a protective glove takes a swab to test for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a residential area in Srinagar
4 NYC Mayor de Blasio criticized for tweet calling out 'Jewish community'
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO. A long and rich history with the Orthodox Jewish community.
5 Preschool teachers: We will not return to work
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo]
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by