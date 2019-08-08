Palestinian leaders express outrage at Jewish calls to visit Temple Mount

On Wednesday, the London-based Saudi daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported that the "extremist Jewish 'Union of Temple Organizations'" called for Jews to storm the Al-Aqsa mosque on the occasion of Tisha Be'Av, which runs into the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha this year.





A member of the Fatah Central Committee, Jamal Muheisen, considered the calls a "challenge to the people's will and to Jordan," according to the daily.

Muheisen also claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the calls to storm the mosque in an effort to promote himself as more extremist in order to gain votes from the religious sector.

Eid al-Adha, known as the "festival of sacrifice," coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca and commemorates Ibrahim's (Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son in order to demonstrate his dedication to G-d, according to the Independent.

The Eid begins on the evening of Sunday, August 11 and ends on the evening of Thursday, August 15.

From Saturday night, August 10, until Sunday evening, Jews mark Tisha Be'av, the day that the two Jewish Temples in Jerusalem were destroyed, by fasting for 25 hours and abiding by other mourning practices, including sitting on the floor or low chairs and reciting the Book of Lamentations (Megillat Eicha), in which the prophet Jeremiah laments the destruction of Jerusalem and the subsequent exile.

Visits by religious Jews are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to tourism website Tourist Israel.

While Israel's Supreme Court has ruled that "every Jew has the right to ascend the Temple Mount, to pray on it, and to commune with his Creator," they also decided that "this right, like other basic rights, is not an absolute right, and in a place at which the likelihood of damage to the public peace and even to human life is almost certain – this can justify limiting the freedom of religious worship and also limiting the freedom of expression."

In response to the reported calls to storm the mosque, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Sheikh Muhammad Hussein demanded that the site be protected and held the Israeli government responsible for any escalation.