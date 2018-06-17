June 17 2018
Police, activists clash in West Bank settler outpost eviction

Security forces arrived late Saturday night to begin the evacuation, which continued into Sunday

By
June 17, 2018 12:22
1 minute read.

Security forces clash with activists during eviction of the settlement Tapuach West, June 17th, 2018. (Credit: Ehud Amiton/TPS)

Security forces clash with activists during eviction of the settlement Tapuach West, June 17th, 2018. (Credit: Ehud Amiton/TPS)

Police and teen activists clashed overnight and Sunday morning at the Tapuach West outpost in the Samaria region of the West Bank.

Some 11 officers have been injured as well as an unknown number of male activists, including five or six teens and one with a gash to the head.

Security forces arrived late Saturday night to begin the evacuation, which continued into Sunday

The security forces are operating in response to a High Court of Justice order that called for the removal of the structures by June 22nd, because they were illegally constructed and are located on property that is not state land.

According to the Samaria Regional Council, there are 11 modular structures slated for removal in an outpost that is otherwise likely to be authorized as a new neighborhood of the Tapuach settlement.

Only five of the structures serve as homes to families.

The council said that two of the structures had been relocated to state land prior to the arrival of the security force. It noted that these two structures are likely in danger of demolition.



Samaria Regional Council called on security forces to stop the evacuation and to put a halt to the violence.

“This is a needless evacuation. I am calling on the defense minister. I am calling on the prime minister to stop this thing,” said Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council.



