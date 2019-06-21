Protests along Gaza border leave 39 injured

PALESTINIANS TAKE PART in a protest last week marking Nakba Day, east of Gaza City. .
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Protests broke out, as on every Friday, along the Gaza border, with some 6000 protesters in attendance.
Three explosive devices were thrown over the fence into Israeli territory, and one person attempted to climb over the fence. Soon after crossing over, the IDF sent the Palestinian back into Gazan territory.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that 39 people were injured during the protests, including a Palestinian paramedic.
The weekly protests continue on the eve of the US-sponsored “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop in Bahrain
, which has been met by wide-spread objection with even the Palestinian Authority’s rivals Hamas, Islamic Jihad and other groups have coming out in support of the PA's strong rejection of the conference.
