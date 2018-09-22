Report: Former PM Olmert met with PA President Abbas in Paris

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert is seen in Jerusalem District Court.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
PA President Mahmoud Abbas met with former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert in Paris, Palestinian media reported on Friday evening.
The former Israeli leader called Abbas a "friend" and claimed that had he, Olmert, not been sent to prison in 2015 for bribery charges, peace between Israelis and Palestinians would be an established reality, Palestinian News Agency Wafa reports.
"Only Abbas can do it [bring to a two state solution]." Olmert is reported as saying, "we are in the midst of negotiations towards achieving this noble goal."
Abbas met with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and stated that the Palestinian leadership is willing to begin confidential or public peace negotiations with Israel.
