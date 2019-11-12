Reporter gets the giggles summing up tense day of rocket attacks in Sderot

Channel 12 News reporter Tamir Steinman, usually a model of professionalism, dissolved in a fit of inappropriate giggles on camera as he reported from Sderot, which was hit by dozens of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip today.







In an interview with Oded Ben-Ami on the early news, Steinman entered a bomb shelter with a group of residents when the Red Alert siren sounded, where he continued reporting. At the end of the program, when Steinman emerged from the shelter and stood on a Sderot street, Ben-Ami asked him to summarize the day. Talking about the 170 rockets fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, Steinman began to laugh uncontrollably and apologized between giggles, shrugging it off by saying “Live broadcast.” Ben-Ami was understanding, as Steinman embraced one of the Sderot residents who had been in the shelter with him.

Ben-Ami said, “I knew something would happen that would bring Tamir to a laughing fit and it’s good that it happened.” That very human moment closed the broadcast, a rare flash of laughter in a nerve-wracking day throughout Israel.During a later broadcast, while interviewing the director of Hollandia, a Sderot factory whose warehouse was badly damaged in the rocket attacks, Steinman had regained his composure.

