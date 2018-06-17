June 17 2018
Security forces foil Hamas cell planning Jerusalem suicide attack

The 20 member cell operated out of Nablus and planned attacks in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and West Bank.

June 17, 2018 17:19
The IDF foils a Hamas terror cell in the West Bank, June 2018(IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency has cleared for publication the arrest of 20 Hamas cell members from the West Bank city of Nablus who planned lethal terror attacks across the country, including a suicide bombing in Jerusalem.

“In recent months, the Shin Bet, Israel Defense Forces and Israel Police uncovered a Hamas terror cell, extraordinary in its size and level of activity, which operated in the Nablus area,” the Shin Bet said in a statement Sunday.

According to the Shin Bet, the joint operation with the IDF and Israel Police took place over the course of the past few months leading to the arrest of cell members who operated from October 2017 until their arrest at the end of April.

The cell, led by 35 year old Mu'tazem Muhammad Salem and 33 year old Faras Kamel Zubeidi both from Nablus,  included more than 20 operatives, most of them affiliated with Hamas and some with a long history of terrorist activity, including the manufacture of explosives and explosive devices.

Salem and Zubeidi are said to have been responsible for building the explosive charges as well as planning the attacks which would have included a suicide bombing in Jerusalem, a bombing in Tel Aviv, and in the West Bank settlement of Itamar and shooting attacks across the northern West Bank.

These attacks were thwarted due to the arrest of the cell members. In addition to the main cell, other Hamas cells planning terror attacks were discovered and foiled, the Shin Bet said.

During the investigation into the cell, Israeli security authorities found several IEDs including a large explosive charge of 10 kg which could be remotely detonated by a cellphone and more explosives weighing approximately 15 kg in total. Additional materials to prepare explosives were also found is well as other weapons and media containing instructions on how to manufacture explosives.



IEDs that were found near Nablus, IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Some of the explosives were detonated on site in a controlled explosive by the IDF.

Salem and Zubeidi were indicted in a military court on Sunday and detained until the end of court procedures. The other cell members are expected to be indicted in the near future.

"The exposure of this affair demonstrates, once again, the desire and efforts invested by Hamas to establish terror infrastructures in the West Bank with the aim of promoting serious terrorist attacks in Israel,” said a senior Shin Bet officer, adding that “the exposure of the cell indicates Hamas's continued desire to carry out terror attacks against Israeli targets, undermining the relative calm” in the West Bank.

Weapons belonging to a Hamas terror cell foiled by Israel in June, 2018 (Shin Bet)

The foiling of the cell “prevented the implementation of serious attacks” which could have claimed many lives, he continued, adding that the Shin Bet “will continue with the IDF and the Israel Police to act with determination to prevent the murderous terrorist infrastructures of Hamas and to bring the members of this cell to justice.”

Nablus was considered the central hotbed of terrorism in the West Bank during the Second Intifada from September 2000 to mid-2005 and saw close to 1,000 Israelis killed and thousands more injured.

Since the beginning of the latest wave of violence to hit Israel and the West Bank which began in September 2015, numerous Hamas attacks have been thwarted by security forces including a Hamas kidnapping plot by cell members operating from the village of Tel near Nablus during the last Hanukkah holiday in an attempt to use hostages as a bargaining chip in negotiations to release Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

In January security forces broke up a 17 member Hamas terror cell in the southern West Bank whose members had been active in promoting terrorist attacks under the guidance of a Hamas activist in the Gaza Strip.




