Settlers rebuild the Amona outpost to protest terror attacks.
(photo credit: TAZPIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Settlers on Friday announced that they began to rebuild the Amona outpost to protest what they fear is a new wave of West Bank terror attacks.
“This is the basic Zionist response to Arab terror,” the Binyamin Region Council said as it announced the move.
The IDF forcibly evacuated the outpost in 2017. It did so in response to a High Court of Justice ruling that the outpost as built on private Palestinian property.
To compensate the 40 Amona families Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu authorized and built the first new West Bank settlement in close to 25 years. Located in the Shiloh area it was called Amichai.
The council on Friday said that with the help of private donates settlers legally purchased 40 dunams of land on the Amona hilltop located on the outskirts of the Ofra settlement.
On Friday morning, they announced they had erected two modular homes at the site of the former community.
Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz that the plots were legally purchased.
“Yesterday I promised that we would establish a new settlement point in Binyamin in response to the serious attacks. Today we do it.”
He thanked Regional Council head Yossi Dagan and MK Bezalel Smotrich (Bayit Yehudi) for helping with the Amona initiative.
He called on Netanyahu to immediately authorize Amona as a legal settlement.
Smotrich said that Netanyahu must prove he truly leads a right-wing government by legalizing Amona.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>