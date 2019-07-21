Shin Bet, Police arrest Hamas supporter planning to bomb a hotel

Hamas members.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Adel Abu Hadayeb, a Rahat resident in southern Israel was arrested by police and Shin Bet forces last month, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
According to the investigation, Hadayeb began supporting Hamas after being exposed to their propaganda online.
Hadayeb also attempted to create a bomb that would be used to carry out a terror attack in a hotel he worked next to as a gardener.
In his possession, the forces also found 2 hand grenades, 2 stun grenades, 2 smoke grenades, a gun and materials Hadayeb planned to make a rocket with.
An indictment was filed against Hadayeb at the regional court in Beersheba on Sunday.
