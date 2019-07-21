Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Shin Bet, Police arrest Hamas supporter planning to bomb a hotel

In his possession, the forces also found 2 hand grenades, 2 stun grenades, 2 smoke grenades, a gun and materials Hadayeb planned to make a rocket with.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 21, 2019 14:29
Hamas members

Hamas members. (photo credit: REUTERS)

 
Adel Abu Hadayeb, a Rahat resident in southern Israel was arrested by police and Shin Bet forces last month, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

According to the investigation, Hadayeb began supporting Hamas after being exposed to their propaganda online.

Hadayeb also attempted to create a bomb that would be used to carry out a terror attack in a hotel he worked next to as a gardener.

An indictment was filed against Hadayeb at the regional court in Beersheba on Sunday.

An indictment was filed against Hadayeb at the regional court in Beersheba on Sunday.

