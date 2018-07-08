July 08 2018
Tammuz, 25, 5778
Six arrested after petrol bombs thrown at Jewish home in Arab neighborhood

Six masked perpetrators threw several petrol bombs at Beit Hadvash (Honey House) in Silwan, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood.

By
July 8, 2018 11:17
Petrol Bomb. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
Jerusalem District police have arrested six suspects in connection with a petrol bomb attack on a house owned by Jews in an Arab neighborhood in east Jerusalem last Tuesday.

In the incident, six masked perpetrators threw several petrol bombs at Beit Hadvash (Honey House) in Silwan, a predominantly Palestinian neighborhood.

Immediately after the incident, police opened an investigation and on Sunday said they had arrested five minors and one adult. On Saturday, Border Police raided the homes of the six suspects in east Jerusalem, whose ages range from 14 to 21, and took them for questioning. During the course of the day, following the findings of the continuing investigation, the suspects will appear before the Jerusalem District Court.

