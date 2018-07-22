Israel struck military post in Hama province, Syrian state television says

Israeli Air Force F15 planes fly during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel, December 27, 2017..
AMMAN - Syrian state television said on Sunday an Israeli air strike had hit a military post in the city of Misyaf in Syria's Hama province but caused only material damage.
The newsflash did not elaborate on what exactly had been targeted. An intelligence source said a major military research center for chemical arms production was located near the city.
Last week, Syrian state media said Israeli rockets had struck a Syrian military position near Nairab airport on the outskirts of the city of Aleppo.
Opposition sources said several Iranians were killed at a logistics site used by Iran's Revolutionary Guards near the airport.
Some of Iran's military bases in Syria are next to Syrian military compounds, according to the intelligence source.
Israel, concerned that Iran's growing presence in Syria
poses a threat to its security, has escalated in recent months its strikes on suspected Iranian and Iran-backed positions in Syria.
Iran is a key ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad and supports a number of militias, including Lebanon's Hezbollah, who have thousands of fighters joining battles in support of his rule