Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two dead and 23 injured during Gaza protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 6, 2019 18:51
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Two people are dead after massive protests along the Gaza border Friday evening. Reports say the first casualty is Ali Sami El-Ashkar a 17-year-old.

Over 6000 Palestinians gathered along the border. Twenty-three people were injured, 15 from live ammunition according to Palestinian Health Services.IEDs and Molotov cocktails were thrown towards IDF forces and 2 Palestinians breached the northern border. They were arrested by the IDF.

Reports say two grenades were also thrown at IDF jeeps near Han Younis. 



Related Content

Breaking news
September 6, 2019
Nuclear watchdog chief to meet top Iranian officials in Tehran

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings