Two dead and 23 injured during Gaza protests

Two people are dead after massive protests along the Gaza border Friday evening. Reports say the first casualty is Ali Sami El-Ashkar a 17-year-old.



Over 6000 Palestinians gathered along the border. Twenty-three people were injured, 15 from live ammunition according to Palestinian Health Services.IEDs and Molotov cocktails were thrown towards IDF forces and 2 Palestinians breached the northern border. They were arrested by the IDF.





Reports say two grenades were also thrown at IDF jeeps near Han Younis.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });