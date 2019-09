A 25-year-old man was injured in a fight on Herzl Street in Haifa. Magen David Adom medics and paramedics gave him first aid and then took him to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });