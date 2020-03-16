5 IDF soldiers diagnosed with coronavirus, 3,700 soldiers in quarantine

As the number of coronavirus patients in Israel continues to rise, there are five IDF soldiers diagnosed with the virus and another 3,700 IDF servicemen and women in quarantine, including senior officers.IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Hidai Zilberman, the high ranking officers hold ranks of Major General, Brigadier General and Colonel. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi has not been checked for the deadly virus.On Monday morning the IDF said in a statement that patient 247 is a career soldier who contracted the disease from another infected person (patient 174). The 22 year-old resident of central Israel was the fifth service member to be diagnosed with the virus.The Defense Ministry also reported that an employee of a company located in Petah Tikva was diagnosed as a carrier of the virus on Sunday. The employee has been admitted to a hospital, and following an epidemiological investigation carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, his colleagues were instructed to begin a period of quarantine and the facility where the man was working is being sanitized.