About 6000 Palestinians are protesting near the Gaza fence, as part of the 72nd Friday of the return march. They are approaching the fence, throwing rocks, sometimes charges, The IDF is using riot gear and gun fire.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });