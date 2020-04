A 74-year-old woman suffering from background illness has died of coronavirus - the Bnei Brak medical center "Maayan Yeshua" announced on Monday night.The 74-year-old, a resident of a nursing home, was admitted to the hospital for type of pneumonia which is uncharacteristic of coronavirus, and her first test for COVID-19 came back negative. After three days however, another test was performed, which turned out positive.This is the 58th dead from the virus in Israel.