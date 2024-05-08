Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in six areas of southern Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in six areas of southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday. 

Jets struck military structures in the Kfarkela, Ayta ash Shab, Khiam, and Maroun El Ras areas, in addition to as well as terror infrastructure in the Houla and Aitaroun areas of southern Lebanon. 

The IDF further said it had attacked in the area of Tayr Harfa and Jibbain to remove a threat. 

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. May 8, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).
