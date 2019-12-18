‘A Lion needs a strong Netanyahu’ - Shas begins 2020 election campaign

‘Aryeh needs a strong Bibi,’ is the Shas party's new slogan for the 2020 elections campaign. The slogan uses Bibi, the common nickname for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the fact the word "Aryeh" stands for "lion" in Hebrew and is also the first name of Shas party leader Aryeh Deri.The slogan will be used publicly beginning on Thursday. Shas argues that it stands behind Netanyahu as the only Right-wing politician who can round up the block of Right wing parties and create a “right wing, strong, Jewish government,” a press release on behalf of the party reported.