Israel Air Force jets struck Hezbollah military buildings and terror infrastructure in the Ayta ash Shab and Marwahin areas in southern Lebanon, the military said on Wednesday.

In addition, in the past day, jets carried out attacks on a Hezbollah terror infrastructure in the Tayr Harfa area in southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, in response to the launch of two anti-tank missiles into the Shtula area in Israel's north earlier on Wednesday, the IDF said it had fired at the sources of the launch.