AG approves Netanyahu’s request to hold four consecutive days of hearing

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his attorneys that he agreed to their request to set four consecutive days of hearings so that they could present their legal arguments for the cases involving Netanyahu. The request was presented to the Attorney General on Thursday.



Therefore, the attorneys will present their considerations for Case 4000 on Wednesday and Thursday, while Case 1000 and Case 2000 will be discussed on Sunday October 6, and Monday October 7.





