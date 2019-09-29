Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

AG approves Netanyahu’s request to hold four consecutive days of hearing

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 29, 2019 10:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his attorneys that he agreed to their request to set four consecutive days of hearings so that they could present their legal arguments for the cases involving Netanyahu. The request was presented to the Attorney General on Thursday.

Therefore, the attorneys will present their considerations for Case 4000 on Wednesday and Thursday, while Case 1000 and Case 2000 will be discussed on Sunday October 6, and Monday October 7.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 29, 2019
UK's Labour says no-deal Brexit risk must be averted before move against PM

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings